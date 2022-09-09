Lieutenant Governor flags off shikara rally

Srinagar, September 8

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off a ‘shikara’ rally from Srinagar to revive the historic water transport to north Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Sinha flagged off the ‘shikara’ rally from the Zero Bridge in Srinagar to Ganderbal coinciding with the Urs of Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari being presently observed in Ganderbal town after 33 years.

In the past, dozens of houseboats would carry well-to-do families of Srinagar to Ganderbal to attend the Sufi saint's Urs. —IANS