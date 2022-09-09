Lieutenant Governor flags off shikara rally

Srinagar, September 8
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off a ‘shikara’ rally from Srinagar to revive the historic water transport to north Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
Sinha flagged off the ‘shikara’ rally from the Zero Bridge in Srinagar to Ganderbal coinciding with the Urs of Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari being presently observed in Ganderbal town after 33 years.
In the past, dozens of houseboats would carry well-to-do families of Srinagar to Ganderbal to attend the Sufi saint's Urs. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Jaishankar, Rajnath call on Japan PM, discuss bilateral partnership
Singh and Jaishankar attend the 2+2 Dialogue along with thei...