 Meeras Mahal Museum: Celebrating Valley’s rich heritage : The Tribune India

Meeras Mahal Museum: Celebrating Valley’s rich heritage

The museum in Sopore town boasts of a rich collection of over 7,000 artifacts. Tribune Photos



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 26

In a significant cultural milestone, the Meeras Mahal Museum of Ethnography was unveiled on Saturday, offering a captivating window into the diverse heritage of the Kashmir valley.

The culmination of collaborative efforts by the INTACH Kashmir Chapter and the Span Foundation, the museum’s inauguration in north Kashmir’s Sopore town marked a pivotal moment in the preservation of the region’s cultural legacy.

The museum boasts a rich collection of over 7,000 artifacts, providing an ethnographic lens into the cultural heritage of the Kashmir Valley. Categorised into terracotta, woodwork, wicker and grassware, metal (including jewellery), stone, textiles, and manuscripts, the artifacts encompass items of everyday use that were prevalent in Kashmir until the twentieth century.

The terracotta collection, sourced from various regions of Kashmir, includes items like matths (storage vessels), lopun (large storage vessels for grains), daan (clay stoves), toer (serving bowls), chai pateil (tea pans), and more.

Beyond her role as an educationist and activist, Atiqa Bano (1940-2017) fuelled the curation of the Meeras Mahal Museum over several years. Her dedication focused on preserving the essence of Kashmir’s rural life, agricultural practices, customs, rituals, minor arts, and traditional industries.

Born into a revered family of scholars, Atiqa Bano played a pivotal role in establishing the museum, amassing a collection from personal contributions, rescued artifacts, and meticulous door-to-door collections. Even after retiring from senior positions within the Department of Education, Atiqa Bano continued to champion the culture of her homeland.

Following Atiqa Bano’s demise in 2017, the Meeras Mahal Trust, with unwavering support from the INTACH Kashmir Chapter, attracted the attention of the Delhi-based SPAN Foundation, fuelling the refurbishment and renovation of the museum.

INTACH Kashmir Chapter played a pivotal role in providing expertise, overseeing the design, and executing the museum’s remodeling. The refurbishment project, divided into two phases based on available funding, has successfully completed Phase I.

“In Phase I, structural enhancements were implemented to fortify earthquake resilience, including the strategic insertion of structural steel at critical areas. Retrofitting the building to accommodate expansive exhibition spaces required dismantling and replacing some walls with steel girders. Ramps and fire escapes were introduced for improved accessibility, drawing inspiration from Kashmir’s taq-based architecture for the main elevation,” said INTACH convenor Saleem Beg. “The refurbishment addressed electrification needs and expanded the foyer space for an enhanced entry experience,” Beg said.

