Militants shoot at police constable in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, May 7

Militants shot at and injured a police personnel in Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The injured constable has been shifted to a hospital.

“Around 8.40 am, terrorists fired at and critically injured Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Ghulam Hassan near Aiwa Bridge in Safakadal area of the city,” a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.