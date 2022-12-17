Mosque bars men, women from sitting together in lawns

Srinagar: The management of the Jamia Masjid here has issued a notification banning photography inside the mosque and also asked men and women to not sit together in its lawns. Photography equipment is also prohibited, the Anjuman Auquaf Central Jamia Masjid stated. Eatables too have been banned on its premises. “It’s a place of worship so the visitors are requested to respect its sanctity,” it added. PTI
AJKPC seeks two-year extension to panchayats
Jammu: The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference on Friday opposed any move to prepone the panchayat elections and sought two-year extension to existing panchayats in the UT. AJKPC chief Anil Sharma said the term of existing panchayats would end in November-December 2023 and there were rumors that the government might dissolve the existing panchayats and prepone the elections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comment on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth
On December 12, the Norwegian cyclist, on world tour, was ro...
11-year-old boy allegedly ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game
A day after, Madhya Pradesh govt creates task force to exami...