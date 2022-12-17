Mosque bars men, women from sitting together in lawns

PTI

Srinagar: The management of the Jamia Masjid here has issued a notification banning photography inside the mosque and also asked men and women to not sit together in its lawns. Photography equipment is also prohibited, the Anjuman Auquaf Central Jamia Masjid stated. Eatables too have been banned on its premises. “It’s a place of worship so the visitors are requested to respect its sanctity,” it added. PTI

AJKPC seeks two-year extension to panchayats

Jammu: The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference on Friday opposed any move to prepone the panchayat elections and sought two-year extension to existing panchayats in the UT. AJKPC chief Anil Sharma said the term of existing panchayats would end in November-December 2023 and there were rumors that the government might dissolve the existing panchayats and prepone the elections.