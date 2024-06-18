MoU inked for promotion of Himalayan medicinal plants

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 17

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa, Leh and Himalayan Forest Research Institute - ICFRE, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh at National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa, Leh.

The MoU was signed on behalf of National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa by the Director, Dr Padma Gurmet, and Dr Sandeep Sharma, Director, Himalayan Forest Research Institute, Shimla.

“The main aim of the MoU is to foster and promote academic and research collaborations on Himalayan medicinal plants, faculty and student exchange, teaching programmes, and to facilitate the preservation, promotion, and development of the traditional systems of medicine including the Sowa-Rigpa system of medicine,” an official spokesperson said.

The areas of collaboration in the memorandum included conducting joint research and development projects in the areas of traditional medicine and health systems research, basic medical and allied sciences research funded by specific funding sources. “Secondly, it includes organising joint seminars, workshops, webinars, conferences, and continuing education programs including Continuing Medical Education (CME) and developing academic programmes in areas of mutual interest,” the spokesperson said.

Additionally, it includes exchange of students, post-doctoral scholars, and faculty for research and teaching or training programs and cultivation, conservation, survey and documentation of Himalayan medicinal plants.

The MoU also includes usage of the laboratory and library facilities for institutional members and scholars of both the institutions.

