Mufti condemns ban on High Court Bar elections, arrest of its ex-chief

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 27

Two days after the government restricted Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) elections, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the ban on Thursday.

She also criticised the government for the arrest of former JKHCBA president Mian Qayoom, labelling these actions as a brazen violation of democratic principles and the right to association.

Mehbooba wrote on X: “The ban on the JKHCBA elections based on unsubstantiated allegations of secessionist ideology is a brazen violation of democratic principles and the fundamental right to association.”

She wrote: “Preceded by the arrest of former HCBA president Mian Qayoom, it is a concerted attempt to silent any and all forms of dissent.”

“A pattern that we have seen repeatedly since August 2019. There has been a vicious crackdown on every element and organisation of the J&K’s civil society to instil a sense of fear among them,” she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Srinagar DM issued an order suspending the JKHCBA elections, citing security concerns and potential unrest.

