New terror recruits may be behind Rajouri killings: Police

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 4

Police officials believe that some newly recruited but trained hybrid terrorists are behind the Rajouri killings. “No one has seen the face of those terrorists. Only the victims, who were killed, presumably saw them. This seems to be an act of newly recruited terrorists whose identity or details are not available with the security agencies. They could also be operating as hybrid terrorists who mix up with common populace after committing crimes and are very difficult to be traced,” said a military intelligence source, who has been keeping a watch on the developments.

A massive search operation with the help of sniffer dogs continued in and around Upper Dhangri village in Rajouri district. CRPF and Army teams were seen patrolling in Dhangri and neighbouring villages with sniffer dogs scanning each and every part of these hamlets.

Intelligence officials believe that the two terrorists, who vanished into thin air, had extensive knowledge of the area.

Hybrid terrorists are not directly associated with any terror group due to which they are not listed with security and intelligence agencies, thus making it difficult to even bring them on the list of suspects. Moreover, no terror group has so far taken the responsibility of the Rajouri attack. “A modus operandi of planting an IED at the spot of the attack that killed two kids a day after the attack is also being seen as an act of trained terrorists,” said an official.

DGP Dilbag Singh, during his visit to the village, had said that the IED was planted to target security forces.

Police officials have also activated their intelligence network in far-off areas with significant Hindu population. “Police stations and posts have also been asked to remain vigilant,” said a senior police official who did not want to be identified.

It has been reliably learnt that at least 12 persons from Rajouri and its neighbouring districts of Poonch and Reasi have been questioned so far since the attack.

