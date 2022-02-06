Proposal to merge Jammu areas with Anantnag draws criticism

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 5

The Delimitation Commission has proposed the merger of Rajouri-Poonch areas with Kashmir’s Anantnag parliamentary constituency, bringing back the talk of Dixon Plan to J&K. This is for the first time a political unit has been created that transcends the geographical boundary between Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region.

Breaking hegemony The delimitation proposal is an attempt to break the political hegemony of Kashmir and also to shake up the existing political structure in J&K. Zafar Choudhary, Political analyst

The new trans-Pir Panjal parliamentary constituency, Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, proposed by the Delimitation Commission comprises three districts — Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian — of south Kashmir and two districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu province.

Since the creation of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir in 1846, the Pir Panjal has been a natural boundary between Kashmir and Jammu. In Jammu, the predominant view is that the delimitation proposal is a leaf out of the Dixon Plan. Davinder Singh Rana, before joining the BJP in October, would say Jammu Declaration (for an inclusive J&K) would be the road map to defeat votaries of the Dixon Plan, who want to divide the Jammu region on the basis of religion.

“The proposal is a decisive step towards implementing Dixon Plan. It’s the biggest betrayal that the Central Government is unleashing against the nation,” Ikjut Jammu chief Ankur Sharma said.

“This is very sinister and a dangerous game the Centre is playing. They are practically handing over Kashmir and 50% of Jammu to Pakistan, and that is the implication,” Sharma said.

Political analyst Zafar Choudhary rejected Sharma’s assertions of likening the proposal to the Dixon Plan. Choudhary says the delimitation proposal is an attempt to break the political hegemony of Kashmir and also to shake up the existing political structure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over seven decades ago, UN Representative Sir Owen Dixon had come up with a solution plan for India and Pakistan under which Ladakh had to be given to India while the northern areas and PoK to Pakistan. Jammu had to be split between the two. For Kashmir, Dixon had envisaged a plebiscite.