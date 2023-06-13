 Religious, political leaders in Kashmir object to upcoming film ‘72 Hoorain’ : The Tribune India

Religious, political leaders in Kashmir object to upcoming film ‘72 Hoorain’

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit, the film will be released in Indian theatres on July 7

A screen grab from the teaser of '72 Hoorain'. Instagram



PTI

Srinagar, June 13

Decrying the negative portrayal of Muslims in the upcoming film “72 Hoorain”, slated to be released next month, prominent religious and political leaders in Kashmir on Tuesday said the movie “hurts the sentiments” of the community.

“It is totally controversial and hurts the sentiments of the people, especially Muslims. We are not going to accept this title. Even this film needs to be banned and those who are producing these types of films should understand that such movies are against amity and brotherhood between the communities,” Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasir ul Islam told PTI.

Islam said he will convene a meeting on this “very sensitive issue”.

“We don’t want this controversy to spread and we are going to take up this matter with the government of India. All Muslim organisations will be taken in confidence on this matter.

“My message to the producers of this movie is that they should understand that Muslims are the second largest community living in India and they have the right to live with dignity, honour, and peace, and they should be allowed to live with the same spirit,” he added.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said while the party stood by freedom of expression, the makers of such movies should understand the difference between propaganda and freedom of expression.

“These kinds of movies paint a particular community in black. I think people in India, particularly the film certification board, need to take a call on this. They need to decide whether these movies actually help people in understanding a particular issue with all the context or is a one-sided narrative being fed to the people,” Dar said.

He said the National Conference rejects any and every kind of propaganda that is directed against any community “whether it be Hindu or Muslim”.

“We believe in the Constitution of India and the Constitution of India says that you cannot discriminate against a person based on his religion or his caste.”

People’s Democratic Party spokesman Suhail Bukhari said there have been a series of films that are not only communal but also quite dangerous and aimed at fragmenting the society and creating hatred, particularly against the Muslim community.

“And this is in continuation to that policy. But I’m sure that recently we saw the people of Karnataka defeat such ideas. The country, at large, would not accept it,” Bukhari said.

Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Darakshan Andrabi, a BJP leader, said the movies are works of fiction aimed at minting money.

“Life is not about films and writers, it is their way of doing their work and making money out of it.... In order to make things viral, the filmmakers make things in such a way,” Andrabi said.

She said such films “would not affect our lives or our country. In order to understand the context of the film completely first we need to watch the film”.

Ashok Kaul, BJP general secretary, said naming the film as ‘72 Hoorain’ should not hurt the sentiments of people.

“I believe whatever is happening should not happen and exaggerating this thing should not be encouraged as well,” he added.

