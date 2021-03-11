Samba boils in anger after killing of teacher Rajni Bala in Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 31

Samba boiled in anger and despair as the news of the killing of a teacher, Rajni Bala, who belonged to the town, got circulated.

Angry residents of Samba district raised slogans against the UT administration for failing to provide safety to people from the Jammu division working in the valley.

Family members of Rajni at Samba remain inconsolable and had demanded stern action against terrorists who killed her. Brother-in-law of Rajni, Vijay Kumar, while talking to media, said that targeted killings have become the norm of the day in Kashmir. He informed that Rajni had also applied for transfer but nothing was done.

Rajni used to live with her daughter and husband, who also works in the valley.

Family alleged that no official informed them about the killing of Rajni. She had been living in Kashmir since 2009. Members of the family informed that they talked to her two days ago.

Women were seen crying as the pall of gloom descended at the house of in-laws of Rajni. Many locals started visiting the house and paid condolences to the family of the slain teacher.

Vinod Kumar, a local, said that employees from Jammu, who are working in Kashmir, are worried about their safety and security in the valley. “I think if this continues, many people may be forced to leave their jobs as life is more precious than a job” he said.

Protest demonstrations started soon after the news got spread. Sunil Dimple, president of Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir who held a protest demonstration, said that all the employees who belong to Jammu and are working in the valley should immediately be brought back. “BJP is busy in celebrating 8 years completion of its rule while J-K is soaked in blood” he said.

Meanwhile, political parties in Jammu condemned the brutal killing and blamed the present administration in J-K for it. Congress termed the situation as worrisome and believes the J-K government has failed to stop selective killings in Kashmir.

Apni Party Provincial President Jammu, Manjit Singh, also condemned the killing of Rajni Bala by the ultras. “The government has been exposed with its false claim that the security situation has improved. Everyday innocent civilians are being killed for one reason or the other. The militants have destroyed a complete family by killing this lady teacher who had gone to Kulgam to earn her livelihood due to the orders of the Education Department,” he said.