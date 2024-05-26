Samba DC reviews water, power supply

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 25

Samba Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma reviewed summer preparedness in respect of water and power supply, besides progress and functioning of completed water supply schemes.

After threadbare discussions on varied issues, strict instructions were passed to maintain power and water supply during forthcoming Amarnath Yatra as well as day to day supply in rural areas as well as in towns of the district.

The Jal Shakti Department was directed to keep inventory of pumpsets, transformers and list of technical persons required for immediate repairs of machinery. Stress was laid on completion and functioning of JJM schemes, installation of FHTCs, geo tagging and HGJ certification in a time-bound manner.

The DC asked the officers to widely circulate the time schedule of water and electricity supply in the public domain and strictly follow the timings so that the general public may not suffer.

Executive Engineer Power Development Department (PDD) was directed to enhance buffer stocks of transformers and stick to the electricity schedule and ensure no unscheduled power cuts.

Among others, Additional District Development Commissioner Champa Devi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Kumar Sharma, SE Hydraulic Circle Manish Bhat were present.

