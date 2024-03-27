Students’ body to move court against quota hike

Jammu, March 26
The J&K Students’ Association has decided to move court against the move of the government to push the reservation quota to 70 per cent from existing 60 per cent.
The association said the imposition of a 70 per cent reservation quota blatantly violates fundamental rights.
In a statement, the association said, “The J&K Students’ Association will file a petition against arbitrary reservation and blatant disregard for meritocracy & fair opportunities in the court. We will seek the court’s intervention to stay the decision to increase reservation, against unconstitutional acts. Merit must prevail for all students.” It said that it will seek the court’s intervention to stay the decision to increase reservation, against unconstitutional acts. “Merit must prevail for all students,” it said.
“We have sought timing from the J&K Lieutenant-Governor regarding the concerns of students. Besides, our delegation will meet concerned ministers and opposition leaders,” the statement said.
The association made it clear that their stance was not against any community, region, religion, or faith.
“Our concern lies solely with the fairness and balance within the reservation system. While we support the principle of reservation, we believe that a 70% reservation over a 30% open merit ratio is disproportionate and unjust. The disproportionality undermines the merit-based approach that is essential for fostering equal opportunities and excellence,” they said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...