Students’ body to move court against quota hike

Jammu, March 26

The J&K Students’ Association has decided to move court against the move of the government to push the reservation quota to 70 per cent from existing 60 per cent.

The association said the imposition of a 70 per cent reservation quota blatantly violates fundamental rights.

In a statement, the association said, “The J&K Students’ Association will file a petition against arbitrary reservation and blatant disregard for meritocracy & fair opportunities in the court. We will seek the court’s intervention to stay the decision to increase reservation, against unconstitutional acts. Merit must prevail for all students.” It said that it will seek the court’s intervention to stay the decision to increase reservation, against unconstitutional acts. “Merit must prevail for all students,” it said.

“We have sought timing from the J&K Lieutenant-Governor regarding the concerns of students. Besides, our delegation will meet concerned ministers and opposition leaders,” the statement said.

The association made it clear that their stance was not against any community, region, religion, or faith.

“Our concern lies solely with the fairness and balance within the reservation system. While we support the principle of reservation, we believe that a 70% reservation over a 30% open merit ratio is disproportionate and unjust. The disproportionality undermines the merit-based approach that is essential for fostering equal opportunities and excellence,” they said.

