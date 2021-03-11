Terrorists cut short newly-wed banker's honeymoon in Kulgam

Srinagar, June 2
Vijay Kumar (29), the slain bank manager, had returned to Kashmir recently after he had tied a nuptial knot with Manoj Kumari in his home town in Rajasthan on February 10. Twenty days later, he had joined his duties as a bank manager at Ellaqai Dehati Bank (EDB) at the Areh Mohanpora Kulgam. His wife arrived last month. The couple had been residing at a rented accommodation in Upper Bazar, Qazigund.
The couple was happy to make a new beginning from Kashmir, the most sought-after honeymoon destination in the country, but the luck had something else in store as militants targeted him inside his office today.
“We are in shock. He never faced any problem here in the past three years,” said one of his colleagues. In February 2019, Kumar was first posted in Kashmir at Pahloo, Kulgam. Last week, he was posted at Areh Mohanpora branch of the bank. Earlier, he was posted for a brief period of 10 days at Vailoo Kokarnag, Anantnag.
Kumar is survived by his wife, father Om Prakash Jat, a schoolteacher, mother Rameti Devi (homemaker) and a younger brother (student).
Reports said a group—Kashmir Freedom Fighters— claimed the responsibility for the killing.
