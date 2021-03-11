Tourist from Delhi slips into Ganderbal river, dies

PTI

Srinagar: A tourist from Delhi died after he slipped into a river in Ganderbal district on Monday, officials said. Mohammad Anwar, a resident of the Okhla area in Delhi, slipped into the Sindh river at Sonamarg while he was using his mobile phone. PTI

Police wait for forensic report on Katra bus fire

Jammu: The police are awaiting a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report to know whether or not the fire in a private bus, carrying mostly devotees from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, was caused due to an explosion, officials said. An NIA team had on Saturday inspected the bus. The fire had left four persons dead.