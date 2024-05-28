Tributes paid to Urdu litterateur Rasa Javedani at Jammu University

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 27

A one-day national seminar on “Contribution of Rasa Javedani to the Development of Urdu and Kashmiri Language and Literature” was organised by the Department of Urdu at the University of Jammu today.

The seminar was presided over by noted Punjabi and Urdu writer Khalid Hussain while Dr Shehnawaz Qadri, Brij Nath Betab, Shamim Choudhary, research scholar, Chandigarh University and Zubeda Choudhary, research scholar, Delhi University, were the resource persons of the seminar.

In his presidential address, Khalid Hussain described Rasa Javedani as an exceptional Urdu poet whose poetry gave a message of love, brotherhood and communal harmony.

Dr Shehnawaz Qadri said the contribution of Rasa Javedani to Urdu literature is immense. Describing him as a great Urdu poet who projected the realities of life and promoted national integration and communal harmony through his work, Dr Qadri said Javedani began writing Urdu poetry at a very tender age and quickly gained fame across the subcontinent for his exceptional poetry.

While highlighting the contribution of Rasa Javedani in the field of Kashmiri Literature, Brij Nath Betab described him as the second most important poet after Rasool Mir whose romantic poetry is liked by one and all in the Kashmiri speaking belt of Jammu division and in Kashmir.

The poetry of Rasa Javedani has been sung by the famous singers of Jammu and Kashmir like Ghulam Nabi Doolwal, Ghulam Ahmed Sufi, Raj Begum, Kailash Mehra, Shameema Dev and other top singers of Kashmiri because of which Rasa Javedani has become a household name in Kashmir.

Earlier, Prof Shohab Inayat Malik HoD, Urdu, in his welcome address spoke on the life and works of the Rasa Javedani. He also elaborated on Javedani’s influential role in the development of both Urdu and Kashmiri languages.

Later, Rasa Javedani Memorial Literary Award was also presented to Bharat Singh, Secretary, Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Jammu and Kashmir, in recognition of his contributions to the art and culture in J&K.

