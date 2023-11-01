2 men from Punjab's Tarn Taran killed as truck falls off bridge in J-K's Kathua

Kathua/Jammu, November 1
Two men were killed when their truck fell off a bridge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place at Bagiyal Morh near Barnoti as the truck was on its way from Pathankot in Punjab to Jammu, they said.
The deceased were identified as Balwant Singh and Ranjeet Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district of Punjab.
Rescuers had a tough time retrieving the bodies from the truck, which was badly mangled due to the impact of the fall, a police official said.
The bodies have been shifted to the Government Medical College, Kathua, for post-mortem, the official said.
