US embassy invites Kashmiris for Iftar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 28

In its first outreach to Kashmiris post Article 370 abrogation, American Embassy has invited several Kashmiris, including student leaders, for the Iftar party hosted in New Delhi.

“I was surprised when I got the invitation. I have never been invited into such function by the US embassy,” said one of Kashmiri participants. He said during the interaction they talked about issues faced by Kashmiris and situation in Kashmir.

One of the participants, Nadeem Yousuf, who is lawyer, tweeted about the Iftar party, thanking the US Embassy for hosting it.

One of the invitees was Nasir Khuehami, a student activist from Kashmir. Khuehami actively advocates for Kashmiri students who face harassment in different states, issuing statements and seeking intervention on their behalf. Interestingly, despite submitting his passport application on April 19, 2022, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have yet to issue him a passport.

Last year in August, counsellor for political affairs, Embassy of United States of America in New Delhi, Graham Mayer called on Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan. The first secretary Gary Applegarth and Political Specialist, US Embassy in New Delhi, Abhiram Ghadyalpatil were also present.

