Vaishno Devi shrine board to offer saplings as ‘prasad’

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 5

In an initiative aimed at promoting environment sustainability, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has introduced an eco-friendly practice of distributing plants as souvenirs to devotees on the occasion of World Environment Day.

In this regard, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, today inaugurated a saplings outlet namely Vaishnavi Vatika at Niharika Complex of the Board at Katra. Around 40 indigenous species of plants reared in the Board’s high-tech nursery at Kunia village in Panthal area near Katra will be available for devotees now onwards.

“These species have been shortlisted based on compatibility with the local climatic conditions and feasibility for ease of transportation and transplantation,” Garg informed.

Garg said that this innovative approach not only aligns with the Board’s commitments to environmental stewardship but also fosters a deeper connection between spirituality and nature.

He underscored that the Board has been devoting high attention to conserve the environment and ecology and carry out the greening of Trikuta Hills and the spaces along the tracks leading to the shrine by planting more than 1.50 lakh seedlings every year in the shrine area for soil and water conservation.

“This initiative not only serves as a major contributor for increasing the green cover in the region but also strengthening the ecology and building a healthier society,” he said.

“A diverse selection of plants including medicinal, flowering and fruit bearing sapling are offered to devotees. These varieties of plants ensure that the initiatives cater to different preferences and local environmental conditions across the nation,” he said.

