Will fight for land, job rights in Parliament: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

While asking voters to rise above religious biases and concentrate on electing candidates committed to the welfare of all, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad today said it was important to reclaiming statehood and fighting for land and job rights in Parliament.

“A robust representation in Parliament is crucial to champion the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Azad said. “We must reclaim our statehood and fight for our land and job rights in Parliament,” Azad added.

Chairman DPAP addressed a public meeting in Hiranagar, Kathua, underlining the significance of unity and urging voters to prioritise candidates dedicated to raising public issues in Parliament.

He appealed to voters to consider candidates who are committed to representing public interests and advocating for their concerns in Parliament.

“Unity is the cornerstone of progress and development. It is imperative that we elect representatives who prioritise the needs and aspirations of the people they serve,” he said.

Azad highlighted his record of raising major issues in Parliament as LoP, contrasting it with the silence of MPs from other parties.

“The other MPs have failed. What do you expect from them? If you need public issues to be raised, you should vote for our party, whose symbol is a bucket.”

Azad underscored the importance of electing representatives who actively engage with and address the concerns of the public. He urged voters to consider the track record of candidates and prioritise those committed to advocating for the community’s interests in Parliament.

Azad reiterated his firm stance against the revocation of statehood and his efforts to safeguard land and job protection in the region. He highlighted the potential of Jammu and Kashmir and criticised those who underestimate its resources.

He urged the people to unite and support DPAP’s efforts to secure statehood and protect the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Azad pledged to prioritise job creation, infrastructure development, establishment of colleges, and improvement of roads if the people choose DPAP’s MPs and support him to form the government.

He emphasised his mission to uplift the poor and needy, stating, “My sole purpose is to serve my people, which is why I have returned to my state.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ghulam Nabi Azad #Kashmir #Srinagar