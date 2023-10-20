1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

The district administration today said nearly 98 per cent of the paddy arrived in 81 grain markets of the district had been procured smoothly by agencies. A total of 1,66,464 metric tonnes of paddy arrived in the grain markets. Of this, 1,62,490 MT paddy has been procured.

Disclosing this, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said officials were already directed to ensure instant lifting of grains as soon as the produce arrived in grain markets.

The administration said payments worth Rs 353 crore had been made to farmers.

The DC also said the district administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the harvest of farmers was lifted from the grain markets in a smooth, timely and hassle-free manner.

1,34,358 MT produce purchased in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Paddy procurement work is going on at various procurement centres of Hoshiarpur district. Till yesterday evening, 1,36,429 metric tonnes of paddy arrived in mandis of the district. Of this, 1,34,358 MT paddy had been purchased.

Sharing this information, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said 55,438 MT paddy had been purchased by Pungrain, 33,454 MT by Markfed, 24,206 MT by Punsup, 16,922 MT by Punjab State Warehouse Corporation, 2,305 MT by FCI and 2,033 MT paddy by traders. She said till now Rs 283.45 crore had been paid to farmers.

The Deputy Commissioner said 70 procurement centres had been made in the district. Necessary guidelines had been issued to the authorities concerned to ensure simultaneous procurement and payment to farmers.

She appealed to farmers of the district to bring dry crop to the mandis to avoid drought. She asked the farmers not to harvest paddy with combines at night because it increases the moisture content in the crop. She said harvesting should not be done with combines without super straw management system.

She said after harvesting, stubble and crop residue should be managed properly by not burning it. She said prohibitory orders had already been issued in this regard in the district. — OC