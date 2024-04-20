2 Bambiha gang members held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate, led by Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, averted planned target killings with the arrest of two gangsters of the Bambiha gang and recovered three pistols and 1 kg opium from them.

Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the police got a tip-off that two dreaded gangsters, owing allegiance to the Bambiha gang, were planning to kill members of their rival gang and were operative in the city.

He said based on the inputs, the police nabbed Anil Kumar, alias Rocky, a resident of Kabir Nagar, and recovered a pistol, a magazine and three live cartridges from his possession.

Sharma said over 20 cases were pending against Rocky and he remained in jail for eight years across the state.

The CP said during investigation, Rocky admitted that one of his accomplices Mukesh Sharma, alias Munna, of Bihar, who is currently residing in Karol Bagh, was also part of this conspiracy.

He said Munna was already declared a PO in three NDPS cases and was wanted by the police. The police arrested Munna and recovered one kg opium, two pistols, four magazines and six cartridges from his possession.

The CP said the gang was involved in heinous crimes such as murder, threat, extortion and ransom in several districts across the state.

