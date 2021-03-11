2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, April 23
Two new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar today. The Covid tally in in the district has reached 78,321. As many as 76,729 persons have been recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar is 14. No deaths were reported today. As many as 1,578 persons died of the virus so far in the district.
No Covid case or death was reported in Kapurthala today. The Kapurthala district tally remained at 23,877 cases today. As many as 582 persons died of Covid so far in the district.
