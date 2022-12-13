2 Tarn Taran men held with 510-gm heroin

Jalandhar, December 12
The CIA staff of the city police have nabbed two persons and recovered 510 gm of heroin from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Sher Singh and Ajay Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran.
Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, DCP, Investigation, said the two had been arrested in connection with a drug smuggling case registered at the Division No. 8 police station on September 6. He said the police then arrested two smugglers — Lovejeet Singh and Vishwas Kumar — with 700 gm of heroin.
He said during the interrogation, Lovejeet and Vishwas revealed that they used to procure drugs from Sher Singh and Ajay, and then sell them to their customers.
“On December 9, the CIA staff received a tip-off that the accused wanted in the smuggling case were about to arrive in Jalandhar to deliver a consignment of drugs. A police team set up a naka near the focal point and arrested them. As many as 255 gm of heroin was recovered each from Sher Singh and Ajay. Their bike has also been impounded,” he added.
The DCP said the court has granted two-day remand of the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...