2 Tarn Taran men held with 510-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 12

The CIA staff of the city police have nabbed two persons and recovered 510 gm of heroin from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Sher Singh and Ajay Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran.

Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, DCP, Investigation, said the two had been arrested in connection with a drug smuggling case registered at the Division No. 8 police station on September 6. He said the police then arrested two smugglers — Lovejeet Singh and Vishwas Kumar — with 700 gm of heroin.

He said during the interrogation, Lovejeet and Vishwas revealed that they used to procure drugs from Sher Singh and Ajay, and then sell them to their customers.

“On December 9, the CIA staff received a tip-off that the accused wanted in the smuggling case were about to arrive in Jalandhar to deliver a consignment of drugs. A police team set up a naka near the focal point and arrested them. As many as 255 gm of heroin was recovered each from Sher Singh and Ajay. Their bike has also been impounded,” he added.

The DCP said the court has granted two-day remand of the accused.