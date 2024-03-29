20 held with drugs, liquor in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 28

Under the special campaign launched by the district police against drug smugglers, a large quantity of drugs were recovered and 20 persons, including eight women were arrested.

According to information, the Chabbewal police arrested Nasra resident Sari Hussain Mohammad and seized 30 bottles of liquor from him. Whereas Garhdiwala police arrested two smugglers and recovered 61 bottles of liquor from them. The accused have been identified as Rajinder and Kulbant, both residents of Johlan. The Dasuya police conducted a raid in Manyadiyan and recovered 260-gm heroin, Rs 60,000 drug money and arrested six persons.

The accused have been identified as Taljinder Kaur, Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, residents of Nangal Shaheedan, Santokh Nahar, a resident of Moonak Kalan, Satnam Singh, Jasveer Kaur, Pradeep Singh, alias Billa, of Manyadiyan village. Similarly, the Tanda police raided various places and recovered 4.50 lakh ml of illicit liquor and liquor preparation chemical and arrested 11 persons, including six women.

The accused have been identified as Chahat, Raj Kumari, Baby, Raj Kumar, Radha Rani, Bachni, Akshay, residents of Rajpur, and Mangal Kumar, Harmesh Kumar, alias Shesha, Rajesh Kumar, alias Dona, Seema, residents of Mohalla Sansiyan Tanda.

