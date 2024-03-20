3 bikers killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 19

Three youths died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a JCB machine near Jagjitpur village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road here this evening. The bikers were coming from Hoshiarpur.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rawalpindi said the deceased had been identified as Rohit (21), a resident of Gobindpura, Phagwara, Aakash (22), a resident of Nangal Colony, Phagwara, and Manoj Kumar (21), a resident of Kherra Colony, Phagwara.

The SHO said the bike collided with the JCB mishap when its driver was taking a turn towards Jagjitpur village. One of the deceased died on the spot. Two others were shifted to the Civil Hospital here, where they were declared dead on arrival.

The police had registered a case and kept the bodies in the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem examination, said SHO Labh Singh.

