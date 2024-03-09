Jalandhar: 6 car occupants held with 2.5 kg of opium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 8

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate arrested six persons with 2.5 kg of opium.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the police had increased vigil to check drug menace in the city. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a naka at Kot Kalan Chowk. They saw a Honda City car, bearing registration number DL13C2660, going from Phagwara to Jalandhar.

Sharma said on seeing the police party, car occupants tried to flee. On suspicion, the police intercepted the car. During checking, they recovered 2 kg opium from three suspects travelling in the car. The police arrested the suspects, identified as Vikas Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, Pawan from Badau in UP, and Lucky Mandal from Malda in West Bengal.

The CP said a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects.

He said the police observed a car at Partap Pura Y-Point coming from the Partappura village side. Sharma said the police party intercepted the car, bearing registration number PB36H9509. During search, they recovered 500 grams of opium from the vehicle.

The Police Commissioner said the police arrested three persons - Gurmukh Singh of Nurmahal, and Kuldeep Kumar and Inderjit Singh, both from Phagwara. He said a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspects at Sadar police station.

Swapan Sharma said Gurmukh Singh and Kuldeep Kumar had no criminal background. However, a case under the NDPS Act was registered against Inderjit Singh at Jalandhar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#drug menace