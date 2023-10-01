6 held for looting truck loaded with iron rods

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 30

The Commissionerate Police have arrested six persons in connection with the loot of a truck loaded with iron rods. The incident took place near Lamba Pind Chowk on September 24.

According to the police, the victim, Sanjeev Kumar, reported that his truck, loaded with iron rods, was targeted by a group of assailants. They arrived on a motorcycle and a car. One of them brandished a pistol and assaulted the truck driver before fleeing with the loaded truck. The suspect also threatened the truck driver.

After Sanjeev’s complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections at the Division No. 8 police station.

Acting swiftly, special teams, led by DCP Harvinder Singh Virk and ACP Paramjit Singh, swung into action to trace the suspects. Through intelligence sources and technical means, the police blocked the Phagwara-Jalandhar highway before the Ramamandi bridge.

The police noticed a truck coming towards the blockade. After seeing the police, the truck driver tried to flee. However, the police managed to apprehend him. A total of four persons were present in the truck. The police took them into custody after they failed to provide satisfactory response in connection with the loaded iron rods.

Further investigations revealed that the truck was looted from near the Lamba Pind Chowk on September 24. On the basis of the information provided by the suspects, the police recovered the car used in the loot incident and arrested two of their accomplices.

The suspects have been identified as Jatin Kapoor, alias Jaycee; Ranjit Singh, alias Kaka; Rohit Kumar, alias Kaka; Harpreet Singh, alias Ladi; Bittu and Gyan Chand. They hail from Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Kapurthala. The police are interrogating them to gather more information and solve other theft-related incidents.

Police officials said the suspects were habitual offenders as various cases under the Arms Act, IPC and other sections were already registered against them at various police stations across Punjab.