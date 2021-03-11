A tribute: Sidhu Moosewala’s posters dot Jalandhar city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

Millions of fans of slain rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moosewala, are still in shock and upset over his tragic death. While some are paying tribute to him by getting his tattoo inked on their arms, others are taking out candle-light marches and holding ‘paath’ in his memory.

In Jalandhar, many fans of Moosewala, who still can’t get over his untimely demise, have put his banners at Model Town, Doaba Chowk, Patel Chowk and many other prominent locations in the city. They said the death of Moosewala has triggered shockwaves across the globe and even those who didn’t know him were sad and demanding justice for him.

“When the celebrities of the state are not safe in the state and are being killed in broad daylight, how do the common people feel safe? The law-and-order situation has totally collapsed in the state and everyone is living under constant fear,” said a city-based engineering student. He said the banners of Moosewala were installed to pay tribute to him. He said after taking out candle march in his memory, the group of youngsters installed his banners at Model Town and other locations.

“The internet is flooded with the pictures and videos of Moosewala and even after eight days of his death, he is still on the top trends of Twitter. International rappers are paying tribute to him and demanding justice for him, while many among us are still criticising his songs and spreading hatred,” he added.

Another student said: “I am not a fan of Moosewala, but I am a Punjabi. I don’t know why but it feels like someone among us has left. He had that charm and realness that you won’t find in other celebrities. I have been watching his past interviews for the past few days, and I realised how kind-hearted and down to earth he was. His thinking about today’s youth, his thoughts for Punjab and his love for his parents and village was something that every common person around the world connected with,” she added.

“He was the inspiration of many youngsters and the one who made Punjab proud at international level. We just hope that the government delivers justice, and puts the culprits, who planned this conspiracy, behind the bars,” she added.

Meanwhile, fans of Moosewala, also said if killers of Moosewala and everyone who is involved in his murder aren’t arrested by Punjab Police at the earliest, they would hold a state-level protest march against the government.

