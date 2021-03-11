AAP MLAs pay tributes at Dera Ballan

Jalandhar, May 25
Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak paid tributes to Sant Ramanand on his death anniversary at Dera Sant Sachkhand Ballan here on Wednesday.
The minister was accompanied by AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural and Raman Arora and leaders Rajwinder Kaur and Joginder Singh Mann. They also sought blessings from Sant Niranjan Dass at the dera. They joined the sangat during the “shradhanjali” programme and later partook of langar.
Leaders from all political parties on Wednesday attended the programme. Sant Ramanand was murdered in an attack at Guru Ravidass Temple in Vienna, Austria, in 2009.
