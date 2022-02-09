AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, February 8

An Aam Aadmi Party activist today tried to commit suicide by pouring acid on herself during a dharna organised by the party in front of the Sadar Police Station on Sultanpur Lodhi road.

The episode occurred when police and district administrative officials were present and persuading nearly 200 protesters for lifting the dharna as they had already blocked vehicular traffic for more than four hours. They were lodging protest against the arrest of two AAP workers, who were pasting posters in the city.

The 55-year-old activist Sushma Anand was sitting with the agitators, when she attempted suicide. She got burns on her body, but refused to get treatment and said she wanted to die. She was rushed to the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital. Medical Officer Dr Arsh said the victim’s condition was out of danger but she had got burn injuries on her body.

The woman alleged that she was thrashed with footwear by the local Congress leaders in November last year and faced huge humiliation but the police had not registered a criminal case against them. “I cannot bear more insult,” she said.

AAP’s Kapurthala candidate and retired Additional District and Sessions Judge Manju Rana laid down on the road along with party leaders seeking action against Kapurthala MLA and minister Rana Gurjeet Singh for allegedly giving patronage to party workers to indulge in wrong activities. She also demanded transfer of entire police and district administration as she alleged that they were working under alleged political pressure.

SP (Investigaiton) Jagjit Singh Soraya said one AAP worker was set free but since the other was a proclaimed offender in a criminal case registered in 2017, he would remain behind bars.