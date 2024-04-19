ADC reviews wheat procurement in Phagwara, Rawalpindi mandis

Phagwara, April 18
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anupam Kaler visited grain markets in Phagwara and at Rawalpindi today to take stock of wheat procurement.
The ADC reviewed the necessary facilities in both the mandis keeping in mind the convenience of farmers, workers and arhtiyas. She told the procurement agencies and officials of the market committee that the farmers who come to sell their crops should not face any problem in the markets. She also directed the officials to make timely purchase, lifting and payments. Market Committee secretary Dalbir Singh was also present on the occasion.
