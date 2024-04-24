ADC, SDM visit grain markets, take stock of wheat procurement process

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 23

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anupam Kaler and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jashanjit Singh visited various grain markets, including Ranipur, Rawalpindi, Rihana-Jattan and Phagwara city, and took stock of the ongoing wheat procurement process.

They held detailed discussions with officials of the Punjab Mandi Board, Food and Civil Supplies Department and procurement agencies wherein the lifting process at these grain markets was reviewed.

They also obtained information from farmers about the difficulties they were facing due to the rains that lashed the city recently.

They gave strict instructions to the officials of procurement agencies that farmers should not face any problem in selling their crops. The senior officials, along with officials of the Agriculture Department, inspected standing crop in the fields and stated that the arrival of wheat would accelerate in the next few days.

They also said it should be ensured that the purchased crop was lifted on time and the payment was also made within the stipulated time-frame.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made to protect the wheat crop from rain in the markets, the officials said the district administration had made adequate arrangements for proper maintenance of the crop. The ADC and SDM also said so far, 1.71 quintals of wheat had arrived in the grain markets of Phagwara and the entire lot had been purchased. They said drinking water, sheds, light, cleanliness and toilets had been arranged for the convenience of farmers who bring their crops to the markets.

Apart from this, arrangements for labourers, transportation of crops and bardana had also been ensured.

They also appealed to the farmers that the crops should be brought in the mandis as per the prescribed standards so that the procurement agencies do not face any difficulty in purchasing. They also instructed officials to ensure that the procurement process of wheat is carried out smoothly.

