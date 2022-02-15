Admn declares Half-day holiday

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: In view of shobha yatras being carried out in the city on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, the District Commissioner on Monday issued orders for a half-day holiday in the city (area under the jurisdiction of the Jalandhar Municipal Council) for government offices, government and non-government schools and colleges on February 15. Meanwhile, in view of ‘shobha yatras’ to be taken out tomorrow (February 15) to commemorate the Parkash Utsav of Guru Ravidas, District Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori issued orders that all liquor and meat shops within the limits of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation would remain closed. TNS

Staff crunch hits PSPCL functioning

Nakodar: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL), Nakodar city division, is facing an acute shortage of staff, which is hampering the routine functioning. There are 619 sanctioned posts of employees in the division out of which 468 posts are lying vacant and the work force has been reduced to only 25%. Of the four sanctioned posts of sub-divisional officers, three are lying vacant. There are 23 posts of junior engineer in the division of which 12 are vacant. Of 159 posts of linemen and 292 posts of assistant linemen, 116 and 242 are lying vacant, respectively. There are 15 posts of cashier and 22 posts of lower division clerk in the division of which 21 are lying vacant and these are combined posts. Additional Superintendent Engineer Inderjit Singh said due to shortage of linemen and assistant linemen, complaints redressal had taken a hit. OC

21 booked for assault, rioting

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked 21 persons on the charges of house trespass and assaulting a villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Sawindar Singh said that the accused have been identified as Vajir Singh and his brother Sikandar Singh, residents of Mandala Chhana village, and their 19 accomplices. Malkit Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused barged into his house on February 10 and assaulted his wife and brother and threatened him with dire consequences. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

2 women held for criminal trespass

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two women on the charge of criminal trespass and theft. Investigating Officer (IO) Sukhdev Singh said the accused have been identified as Harwindar Kaur and Simarjit Kaur, residents of Jania Chahal village. Kuldip Singh, a resident of Mehrajwala village, had complained to the police that the accused and their accomplices had harvested his wheat crop, despite a stay order issued by a civil court. A case under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 379 (Theft), 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life), 427 (Mischief) and 149 (Unlawful assembly) of the IPC was registered against the accused. OC

Drug peddler arrested

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said 2 kilograms of poppy husk was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Surjit, alias Ajay, a resident of Thabalke village. A case under Sections 15 -B/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused and the car was impounded. About 40 kilogram of lahann (raw liquor) was also recovered from the accused. OC

Woman PO arrested

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a woman proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the past one month. Investigation officer Gurnam Singh said the accused had been identified as Kulwindar Kaur, alias Kindo, a resident of Shankar village. She was wanted in the case of selling illicit liquor.