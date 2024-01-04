Kapurthala admn takes sports route to keep youth away from drugs

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, January 3

As part of the ‘Drug Free Punjab’ campaign launched by the Punjab Government to eliminate drug addiction, the district administration has launched a campaign in the sub-divisions to encourage youth towards sports and take the message against drug abuse to the grassroots level. Show matches have been organised from January 8.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh, in a meeting with the SDMs concerned at the District Administrative Complex today regarding the preparations for these show matches, said that more and more people should be made aware about the ‘Drug Free Punjab’ campaign of the government. He said that the society can be made more healthy by promoting sports and giving a good message by channelising the energy of the youth in the right direction.

The Deputy Commissioner informed about the show matches to be held in various sub-divisions and a football match will be organised on January 8 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Boys), Phagwara. Similarly, kabaddi national style will be organised at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Kapurthala on January 9, kho-kho competition at Government High School, Bholath, on January 10, and kabaddi Punjab style show match will be organised at Guru Nanak Stadium, Sultanpur Lodhi, on January 11.

The DC said various efforts are being implemented by the district administration from time to time to prevent drug addiction and to make the youth aware about the ill- effects of drug abuse so that this social evil can be completely eliminated.

The Deputy Commissioner called upon the people to mobilise against drug addiction and said that this evil can be easily eradicated with the cooperation of the people. He said that various social, religious and other organisations should contribute to the efforts being made by the district administration and police department for drug prevention, so that these efforts can be implemented more effectively. He instructed the District Sports Officer and officials concerned to complete the necessary preparations for these show matches on time. On the occasion, SDM Lal Vishwas Bains, Sanjeev Sharma, Jaspreet Singh and Phagwara SDM Jashanjit Singh, apart from District Education Officer (Secondary) Daljit Kaur etc. were present.

