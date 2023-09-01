Akashvani holds folk dance fest to celebrate G20 Presidency

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

To celebrate India’s presidency in G20, Akashvani Jalandhar organised a folk dance festival at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya on Thursday.

Prominent folk dance troupes belonging to various states of the country mesmerised the audience with their performance in the festival. The programme commenced in Ragini Auditorium of the college at 11 am. Akashvani programme head Paramjeet Singh welcomed the audience.

Romalo Ram and Party from Jammu and Kashmir performed Dogri folk dance. Joginder Habbi’s team from Shimla presented various genres of Himachali folk dance. Dashru Ram and his party mesmerised the audience with their performance of tribal folk dance of Chhattisgarh. India’s unity in diversity was reflected in these folk dance performances.

The folk dance artistes were felicitated by officers of Akashvani and Doordarshan, Jalandhar. Apart from staff members of Akashvani and Doordarshan, principal of the college, Ajay Sareen, former deputy director general of Doordarshan Om Gauri Dutt Sharma, deputy director (engineering) of Akashvani Jalandhar Rajeev Sharma, former assistant director of Akashvani Jalandhar Monika Dutt, students and staff of the college and prominent writers and artistes belonging to Akashvani and Doordarshan also attended the programme.