Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 23

In a major relief for city residents, Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, which is likely to be flagged off on December 30, will have a halt at the Jalandhar city railway station.

As per the proposed timetable, the train will start from Amritsar at 8:30 am and reach the national capital at 1:50 pm. The train will halt at Jalandhar at 9:26 am, Ludhiana at 10:16 am and Ambala at 11:34 am.

The down train will start from Delhi at 3:15 pm and reach Amritsar at 8:35 pm. It will reach Ambala at 5:25 pm, Ludhiana at 6:36 pm and Jalandhar at 7:26 pm. The halt at all stations will be from 2 to 3 minutes only. As per the plan, the train will run for six days a week covering a distance of nearly 447 kms.

The development comes days after Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding a stoppage of the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express in Jalandhar. The MP had stated that Jalandhar was a major industrial city of the state and was also an NRI hub. Hence, the stoppage of this train in Jalandhar would greatly benefit entrepreneurs, businessmen and NRIs who would get a chance to travel in this high-speed train between Jalandhar and New Delhi.

Rinku had said if there was a stoppage of Vande Bharat at Ludhiana and Ambala stations, then there should be one at Jalandhar also. This would not only benefit the railways but also save the precious time of people of the Doaba region.

To be flagged off on December 30

As per the plan, the train, which is likely to be flagged off on December 30, will run for six days a week covering a distance of nearly 447 kms.

