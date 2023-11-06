Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

The Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) has been fined for deficiency in services for not providing the promised facilities after the ‘possession of flats’ to allottees of Indrapuram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave.

While addressing two complaints, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered the Trust to refund the money of the allottees, along with 9 per cent interest, and pay Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses in both cases, which amounts to nearly Rs 22 lakh.

The complainants — Shanta Khanna and Renu Khanna — said they both paid Rs 4.5 lakh each for flats at Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave under the 13.97-acre Indra Puram Scheme. The complainants said they were forcibly given the possession of their respective flats without any facilities. The flats did not even have electricity connection.

They claimed that a 40-foot-wide approach road was promised in the complex, while the road that was constructed was only 11-foot wide. They said the trust authorities ditched them by giving wrong information about the site as the complex even did not have a proper sewerage system.

The duo said even at present there were no proper roads, street lights, electricity and water and sewerage connections in the complex. So, they approached the District Commission seeking justice.

The commission sent a notice to the JIT. The counsel of the JIT maintained that the complainants took the physical possession of the flats in question after verifying the construction work and other things. Therefore, the complaints were liable to be dismissed.

Meanwhile, after verifying the facts of both parties, the president of the commission, in its judgment, said the partial possession was handed over to the complainants without the development work and amenities as per the conditions laid down in the allotment letter.

“Therefore, it is directed to refund the deposited amount, along with 9 per cent interest, and Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses within 45 days,” the commission ordered.

