ARYABHATA GANIT CHALLENGE held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School students earned laurels with their recognition in top 100 students in Chandigarh region in the CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2022. Three students of Grade 10, including Shivam Soni, Gursimran Kaur and Vivek Kumar pinned their position in top 100 students in the Chandigarh region in the national-level competition. Students of Grades VIII to X had participated in Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2022, CBSE with the goal of developing and testing their skills of mental ability in daily-life application situations.

DAVIET celebrates Women’s Day

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) celebrated International Women’s Day on in collaboration with Shiksha Sanskriti Uthan Nyas (SSUN), an NGO. Chief Guest was Ramesh Arya, Vice President DAVCMC, while the Guests of Honours were Arwind Ghai, Secretary DAVCMC, New Delhi, Dr SK Mishra, Registrar IKGPTU, and Dr Nitya Sharma, Deputy Controller Examinations IKGPTU. Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal, DAVIET, delivered the welcome address and shared that International Women’s Day is an occasion to honour the achievements of women, recognise their contributions to society, and acknowledge the challenges they face.

Half Marathon: RUN FOR UNITY

CT Group of Institutions is geared up for its upcoming Race for Charity as ‘14th CT Half Marathon 2023- Run For Unity' on March 12 from CT Shahpur Campus to CT Maqsudan Campus (distance of 21.6 km). Participants from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and other states will run for the charity at the half marathon. The flag-off ceremony will be performed by renowned singer, Ravneet Singh, professional marathon runner, Fauja Singh, Rajwinder Kaur Thaira, Kulbir Jhinjer at 7:00 am (Shahpur Campus) and Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar, actress Sargun Mehta, Khan Saab, to end the race from CT Group of Institutions, North Campus. Dr. Manbir Singh, Managing Director, CT Group said, “CT Half Marathon is the prestigious event which aims to raise funds for the deprived members of society from last 11 years."

Dilpreet Kaur is best athlete

Annual athletics meet was organised at DIPS College of Education. The meet was organised by Harvinder Singh under the supervision of Principal Dr. Jyoti Gupta. In this, race, sack race, lemon spoon race, three lag, long jump, shop putt games were organised for the students of B.Ed Semester II and IV. Along with this, fun games like tug of war, balloon etc. were organized for entertainment. In which the staff also participated along with the students. Among Dilpreet Kaur won the Best Athlete trophy for her excellent performance in all the sports.

KMV NCC Cadet honoured

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's NCC cadet under officer Shruti Karwal was honoured with Director General NCC commendation card and badge for the best cultural performance at Delhi. Principal Prof Dr. Atima Sharma Dwivedi appreciated Department of NCC for working zealously to come up with a variety of opportunities and activities everyday so that girls can emerge as the future leaders of the nation. She averred that such trainings are a vital part of holistic education of the students. Col Narinder Toor congratulated the cadet for her performance in the training camp.

Competition Under Y-20 Summit

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a declamation competition on “Shift from Job Seekers to Self Employed, Entrepreneurs and Job Creators” under Y-20 Summit, as per the directives of Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The theme of the event was 'Future of Work: Industry 4.0 Innovations and 21st century'. The first prize was bagged by Manvi Sharma. Second prize was shared by Dilpreet Kaur and Aanchal, followed by Damini Sharma and Jahnvi Jairath, who got a bracketed third prize.

Lecture on Emotional Wellness

A guest lecture on 'Emotional wellness' was organised at MLU DAV College. Dr. Jyotika Judge, working as an Assistant Professor at Chitkara University, was the resource person. She explained how to manage stress to the students in a very interesting manner. She said situations and circumstances are the same but the approach to deal with them makes them different. The event progressed with an explanation of stress, its impact on physiological functioning and health, stress types, signs and symptoms and stress-management techniques.