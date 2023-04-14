ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 13

The Indus Valley Civilisation, also known as the Harappan Civilisation, is considered one of the oldest urban civilisations in the world. Therefore, any new discoveries related to this civilisation are of significant interest to historians and archaeologists worldwide. Recently, the Jalandhar Tribune published a report in these columns with the title ‘Retd Wg Cdr claims the presence of Indus Valley remains in Kapurthala village’, which has now caught the attention of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Chandigarh whose team visited here on Thursday.

Upon reaching Mana Talwandi village, the ASI team spent almost three hours investigating the well-like structure, believed to be from the Indus Valley Civilisation. They collected samples of mud, pottery pieces, and measured the bricks. They also took several photographs to prepare a detailed report of the site. “Although the initial impression suggests that the structure could be a late Harrappan site, the ASI team is yet to confirm their findings”, said Wing Commander Jaspal Shoker.

Wg Cdr Shoker has been pursuing the matter with officials of the archaeological departments in Delhi and Punjab for the past three years, but with no luck. However, after the report was carried in these columns, not only did it grab the attention of the authorities, it also attracted many other individuals interested in exploring new sites.

“If the structure is confirmed to be from the Indus Valley Civilisation, it could shed light on how the civilisation spread throughout the region and interacted with other cultures. This could ultimately lead to a better understanding of the history of the region and its role in shaping the world as we know it today,” said Shoker.

