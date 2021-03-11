Awareness drive on thalassemia

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 10

Under the leadership of Civil Surgeon, Hoshiarpur, Dr Lakhvir Singh, a week-long awareness campaign on thalassemia is being run under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The drive is on till May 14.

In this regard, an awareness programme was organised in the Children’s Ward of Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur on Tuesday. In the seminar held on the occasion, Dr Lakhvir Singh said thalassemia is a serious genetic disease in which the affected person has less blood as well as the lesser ability to make cells. Describing the main symptoms of the disease, he said there is a delay in physical development of the afflicted person, the patient feels very weak and tired, his facial expressions change and his skin becomes pale in colour. He said the theme of this year is ‘Be aware, share and take care’. He said the government provides free blood to thalassemia patients from government blood banks. Under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) programme, all children in the age group of 0-15 years are treated once in a year through free aneamia tests.

In this seminar, pediatrician Dr Harnoorjit Kaur said thalassemia patients need blood transfusion every 15-20 days. She said the diagnosis of this disease is available in Medical College Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot, AIIMS Bathinda and Government Hospitals Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur. She said during this week-long campaign, a special blood donation camp for thalassemia patients is being organised by the District Health Department in collaboration with various organisations.

On this occasion an awareness rally related to thalassemia awareness was organised by the students of Nursing School and a screening camp was also organised.