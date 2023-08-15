Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated

Tribune News Service

Innocent Hearts Group

Jalandhar: Every student of all the five schools of Innocent Hearts Group (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt, Jandiala Road, Kapurthala Road and Nurpur), BEd College and management college participated in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and showed respect to their Tricolour and country. By reciting wonderful poems related to the motherland, the children aroused the spirit of patriotism and filled the school with love for the country.

Mayor Galaxy

To ignite the spirit of patriotism among students and make them understand the significance of ‘Unity in Diversity’, Mayor Galaxy, the pre-primary wing of Mayor World School, organised a splendid event ‘Adorn India’. Chairman Rajesh Mayor and vice-chairperson Neerza Mayor graced the exuberant occasion. The tiny tots of Mayor Galaxy brought alive various states and UTs of the country. Everyone was mesmerised with confident munchkins waving Tricolour in their little hands.

CT Group of Institutions

The NSS unit of CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, joined hands with Rotary Club, Jalandhar West, to lead an ambitious plantation drive at CT College South Campus Shahpur. This event, held as part of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign” theme, saw the spirited participation of the students, collectively sowing the seeds of change by engaging in extensive planting. Tejinder Paul Singh Bajaj, president, Rotary Club, Jalandhar West, Dr Parminder Nain, dean academics, CT Campus, along with esteemed faculty members and leaders graced the event.

Lyallpur Khalsa College Campus

The NCC, NSS, social sensitisation and cultural committee of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus celebrated 77th Independence Day to promote the values of nationalism and patriotism among the students. Collage making competition, slogan writing competition, poster making competition and face painting competition were organised on the patriotism theme. Students participated with great enthusiasm and showcased their innate talent and expression of creativity through wonderful performances in various events. In poster-making competition, Mahi from BCA won the first prize. In face painting competition Abhishek Tete bagged the top prize.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School marked the 77th Independence Day with great fervour and enthusiasm, along with the celebration of India’s lunar triumph — Chandrayaan-3 space mission. The students eloquently conveyed their sentiments in honour of the motherland and the sacrifices of freedom fighters reflecting on the day’s events pot making, flower decoration, poetry recitals, the ‘Science brain at work’ science exhibition, dance performances, essay writing competition, literary programmes, and sports activities, effectively engaging the diverse talents of young learners.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated I-Day under the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaigns of Government of India. The event witnessed a splendid blend of modelling, face painting, dance performances, and heartfelt poetry, all echoing the love for the country and its rich heritage. The students’ paid homage to the sacrifices while emphasising the importance of preserving and nurturing the hard-fought Independence. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that the celebration was dedicated to the freedom of our beloved motherland.

Baba Bhag Singh Int’l School

Baba Bhag Singh International School organised Independence Day and Teej celebration. Patriotic songs were sung by the students and many other activities were held. The students who got positions in the co-curricular activities were also honoured. Principal Ranjeet Singh addressed the audience. Dr Dharamjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor, expressed his views on Independence Day.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School celebrated India’s 77th Independence Day. For the budding artists a paper bag competition and paper craft badge making activity was organised. The children delighted the audience with their performance in patriotic dance competition. Meanwhile, the pre-primary students participated in slogan speaking competition where they enthusiastically raised their voices about the significance of the day. The senior students showcased their talent through bracelet making on the theme of patriotism. To culminate the celebrations, a special assembly was held. Director Aditi Vasal promised to foster a sense of unity and pride among the students.

Apeejay School, Model Town

Independence Day celebrations were held at Apeejay School, Model Town, to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm. Principal Malkiat Singh kicked off the celebrations by hoisting the Tricolour. The pre-primary wing Rhythms Kinderworld organised various activities like Tricolour hand printing, origami craft and also visited the cantonment area to tie rakhis to BSF jawans, our real heroes.

DIPS Schools

Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in all the educational institutions of DIPS chain. A special assembly was conducted in which the principals, teachers and students performed the flag hoisting ceremony. This was followed by various activities like potter making, street play, speech, poetry recital, etc. on the theme ‘Nation First, Always First’ for the students. Through a street play, the students told that the British rule over India started in 1858, which lasted for almost 200 years.

