 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated : The Tribune India

campus notes

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated

Students of Innocent Heart School celebrate Independence Day in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Innocent Hearts Group

Jalandhar: Every student of all the five schools of Innocent Hearts Group (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt, Jandiala Road, Kapurthala Road and Nurpur), BEd College and management college participated in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and showed respect to their Tricolour and country. By reciting wonderful poems related to the motherland, the children aroused the spirit of patriotism and filled the school with love for the country.

Mayor Galaxy

To ignite the spirit of patriotism among students and make them understand the significance of ‘Unity in Diversity’, Mayor Galaxy, the pre-primary wing of Mayor World School, organised a splendid event ‘Adorn India’. Chairman Rajesh Mayor and vice-chairperson Neerza Mayor graced the exuberant occasion. The tiny tots of Mayor Galaxy brought alive various states and UTs of the country. Everyone was mesmerised with confident munchkins waving Tricolour in their little hands.

CT Group of Institutions

The NSS unit of CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, joined hands with Rotary Club, Jalandhar West, to lead an ambitious plantation drive at CT College South Campus Shahpur. This event, held as part of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign” theme, saw the spirited participation of the students, collectively sowing the seeds of change by engaging in extensive planting. Tejinder Paul Singh Bajaj, president, Rotary Club, Jalandhar West, Dr Parminder Nain, dean academics, CT Campus, along with esteemed faculty members and leaders graced the event.

Lyallpur Khalsa College Campus

The NCC, NSS, social sensitisation and cultural committee of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus celebrated 77th Independence Day to promote the values of nationalism and patriotism among the students. Collage making competition, slogan writing competition, poster making competition and face painting competition were organised on the patriotism theme. Students participated with great enthusiasm and showcased their innate talent and expression of creativity through wonderful performances in various events. In poster-making competition, Mahi from BCA won the first prize. In face painting competition Abhishek Tete bagged the top prize.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School marked the 77th Independence Day with great fervour and enthusiasm, along with the celebration of India’s lunar triumph — Chandrayaan-3 space mission. The students eloquently conveyed their sentiments in honour of the motherland and the sacrifices of freedom fighters reflecting on the day’s events pot making, flower decoration, poetry recitals, the ‘Science brain at work’ science exhibition, dance performances, essay writing competition, literary programmes, and sports activities, effectively engaging the diverse talents of young learners.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated I-Day under the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaigns of Government of India. The event witnessed a splendid blend of modelling, face painting, dance performances, and heartfelt poetry, all echoing the love for the country and its rich heritage. The students’ paid homage to the sacrifices while emphasising the importance of preserving and nurturing the hard-fought Independence. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that the celebration was dedicated to the freedom of our beloved motherland.

Baba Bhag Singh Int’l School

Baba Bhag Singh International School organised Independence Day and Teej celebration. Patriotic songs were sung by the students and many other activities were held. The students who got positions in the co-curricular activities were also honoured. Principal Ranjeet Singh addressed the audience. Dr Dharamjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor, expressed his views on Independence Day.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School celebrated India’s 77th Independence Day. For the budding artists a paper bag competition and paper craft badge making activity was organised. The children delighted the audience with their performance in patriotic dance competition. Meanwhile, the pre-primary students participated in slogan speaking competition where they enthusiastically raised their voices about the significance of the day. The senior students showcased their talent through bracelet making on the theme of patriotism. To culminate the celebrations, a special assembly was held. Director Aditi Vasal promised to foster a sense of unity and pride among the students.

Apeejay School, Model Town

Independence Day celebrations were held at Apeejay School, Model Town, to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm. Principal Malkiat Singh kicked off the celebrations by hoisting the Tricolour. The pre-primary wing Rhythms Kinderworld organised various activities like Tricolour hand printing, origami craft and also visited the cantonment area to tie rakhis to BSF jawans, our real heroes.

DIPS Schools

Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in all the educational institutions of DIPS chain. A special assembly was conducted in which the principals, teachers and students performed the flag hoisting ceremony. This was followed by various activities like potter making, street play, speech, poetry recital, etc. on the theme ‘Nation First, Always First’ for the students. Through a street play, the students told that the British rule over India started in 1858, which lasted for almost 200 years.

#Kapurthala #Nurpur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 51 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

3
Punjab

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

5
Jalandhar

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line damaged; portion of track left hanging after landslip

7
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul Daljit Thind honoured with Order of British Columbia

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Battered by rain, Himachal crumbles; 48 lives lost in day, 13 in Shimla alone

9
Himachal

No cultural programmes at Independence Day functions in Himachal: CM Sukhu

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar slams Randeep Surjewala for calling BJP supporters 'rakshas'

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi says in his I-D speech

In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple

11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, attacks Centre

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Ghaggar river in spate again

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district

Photo exhibition on partition horrors