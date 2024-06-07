Batteries stolen from towers

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing batteries from mobile towers. Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, and state legal head of Jio Reliance, told the police unidentified persons stole batteries from two mobile towers of the company at Gaunsu Wal and Nawan Pind Jhungian village. Investigating officer Jaspal Singh said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered. OC

2 booked on theft charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons for stealing wire from a farmer’s motor. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Sukha Singh, residents of Pakho Wal village in Kapurthala district. Daljit Singh, a resident of Aadhi village, told the police that the suspects stole wire from his motor. A case under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Car stolen from outside house

Phagwara: A car bearing registration number PB-09V-1402 was stolen from Professors Colony, here on Wednesday night. Car owner Suresh Sharma said he parked his car outside the house at night, but found it missing on Thursday morning. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

3 booked for attacking man

Phagwara: The police have booked three persons - Sohan Singh, Jasbir Singh and Ranbir Singh - on the charge of attacking a man on Wednesday night. On a complaint lodged by Jagdip Kumar, a resident of Rawalpindi village, the police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 323, 324, 341, 148 and 149 of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Girl among 3 held for loot

Phagwara: The police have arrested three persons, including a girl, for looting people. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspects had been identified as Manjot Singh, a resident of Mahopur village, Aakash Hans of Ranipur village and Anu, a resident of Madhopur village near Phagwara. The police have recovered a motorcycle bearing registration number PB-08EP-8110, a cycle and a sharp weapon from their possession, said SP Bhatti. A case under Sections 379B and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Fire breaks out at cloth shop

Phagwara: Valuable goods were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out at a cloth shop in Gur Mandi Bazar here on Thursday. Shop owner Jaswant Lal Banga said two ACs inside the shop broke down and caught fire around noon. Fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames. Clothes kept in the shop were reduced to ashes.

