Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

A north regional Indian young inventors and innovation challenge was organised by Pushpa Gujral Science City in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology.

Creativity is a function of knowledge, imagination and evaluation that leads to innovation. The greater is your knowledge and level of curiosity, the more potential innovative ideas you can generate. However, simply having knowledge does not guarantee the formation of new ideas. One needs to be highly innovative and creative to shape their ideas. — Dr Jerath

The programme was catalysed by Network of Organisations for Science and Technology Communication (NOSTC) and supported by the National Council for Science, Technology Communication (NCSTC), DST, Government of India. The main objective of the programme was to attract young Indian inventors to present their innovative ideas and display their project models.

Around 25 students selected from various states of the north region Jammu & Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and New Delhi presented their ideas.

Kirandeep Kaur from Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Khalsa in Amritsar, stood first, Hazis Shaz from HSS Boy, Kishtwar (J&K) and Sukhdeep Kaur from Government Senior School, Gobindpur Khun (Hoshiarpur) ranked second and third, respectively, in sub-category. Bhajan Preet Kaur from Zira (Punjab) and Vincky Nagar from Delhi were adjudged best in juvenile and youth category, respectively.

The winners of the event would now participate at the national-level.

Anuj Sinha, former Director, Vigyan Prasar, Noida, and Head, NCSTC & DST, was the chief guest on the occasion. Delivering inaugural address, he emphasised upon the importance of science, technology and innovation in addressing the problems of society. He said best brains solve real life problems using science and find great satisfaction and earn gratitude of common man.

Addressing the participants, Dr Jerath said, “Creativity is a function of knowledge, curiosity, imagination and evaluation that leads to innovation. The greater is your knowledge base and level of curiosity, the more potential innovative ideas you can generate, however, simply having knowledge does not guarantee the formation of new ideas or creativity. Further, one needs to be highly innovative and creative to shape their ideas.”

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, and Dr Kulbir Bath, Joint Director, Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, also addressed the participants.

Science City also organised an online painting competition to commemorate World Earth Day. Ankit from DIPS Suranussi got first prize, Divya from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kaurian Wali in Fazilka, won second prize and Mehakpreet Kaur from Government Senior Secondary School, Khamano Kalan, stood third.