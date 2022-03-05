Blood donation camp: Over 100 units collected

Jalandhar, March 4
The city-based NGO, EduYouth Foundation, on Friday observed National Safety Day by organising a blood donation camp here today. The camp was organised in collaboration with Kidney Hospital, at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Urban Estate Phase1, Jalandhar.
More than 100 units of blood were collected from members, volunteers and citizens of Jalandhar and surrounding areas. DSP NRI Branch Major Singh was chief guest of the event. Surjeet Singh, SHO Model Town, was invited as Guest of honour for the event.
Prof. Kanwar Sartaj Singh, President of the EduYouth Foundation along with his team honoured guest. Professor Sartaj said the NGO is continuously working for welfare of society and will conduct many such activities in coming days. Sunny Lally, Parampreet Gill, Santokh Singh Pawar and among others were present at the occasion.
