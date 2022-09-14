Blood donation drive to start from Sept 17

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 13

The Punjab Chapter of Indian Society of Blood Transfusion & Immunohaematology (ISBTI) appealed to healthy individuals between the age of 18 and 65 to actively participate in a special drive from September 17 to October 1 to ensure voluntary, non-remunerative and regular blood donation at all blood centres so as to develop an efficient and effective blood transfusion services in the country.

The drive was disclosed by Dr Ajay Bagga, a patron of ISBTI Punjab Chapter, along with other office-bearers. The slogan for this special drive is ‘Donating Blood is an act of solidarity — join the efforts & save lives’. Dr Bagga said the drive would start with mega blood donation camps on September 17 with an aim to collect one lakh units in a single day in the country. The drive will culminate on October 1.

During the drive, seminars, debates, rallies, etc., will be organised to create awareness regarding blood donation.