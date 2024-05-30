Campus notes: HRM maha vidyalaya

Jalandhar: Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya’s Unnat Bharat team in collaboration with Ajit Singh Foundation organised a cloth bag making workshop in Gillan village under Green Sparrow Project. The event was organised on the occasion of International Biodiversity Day and World Environment Day. A three-day vocational training workshop was organised in Gillan village in which women were taught to make cloth bags. The aim of this workshop was to make the women of the village self-reliant so that they can earn a livelihood from managing waste. Ramanpreet Kaur from Ajit Singh Foundation and Navneeta from the Fashion Designing Department of the college were present as resource persons. Navneeta informed the women about various ways of decorating bags like painting, patch work and embroidery. Dr Meenakshi Duggal Mehta, in-charge of Unnat Bharat Team, thanked the participants including Balwinder Kaur, sarpanch of the village. Principal Ajay Sareen appreciated the team members and Environmental Education Programme Coordinator Dr Anjana Bhatia.
Lyallpur khalsa college
Navneet Kaur Virdi, a BTech CSE sixth semester student at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, has completed the prestigious NPTEL course on machine learning. Her performance has earned her a position among the top five per cent. Virdi has also excelled in Microsoft ‘Azure exam’ on Artificial Intelligence. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director, Academic Affairs, and Dr R S Deol, director, LKCTC, congratulated Virdi for her achievements in the field of technology.
St soldier group of institutions
The death anniversary of RC Chopra, Founder president of St Soldier Group of Institutions, was celebrated at the ashram for leprosy patients. On his death anniversary, Anil Chopra, Chairman, St Soldier Group; Sangeeta Chopra, vice-Chairperson, and Sunil Chopra, Chairman, Chopra Education Society, visited the ashram. On the occasion, Manjinder Singh, principal, St Soldier Intercollege, and the staff were present. Floral tributes were paid to the statue of RC Chopra. Puja was performed, after which langar was organised for the inmates of the ashram. Anil Chopra said his father had been always supported people with special needs.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner