Campus notes: HRM maha vidyalaya

Jalandhar: Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya’s Unnat Bharat team in collaboration with Ajit Singh Foundation organised a cloth bag making workshop in Gillan village under Green Sparrow Project. The event was organised on the occasion of International Biodiversity Day and World Environment Day. A three-day vocational training workshop was organised in Gillan village in which women were taught to make cloth bags. The aim of this workshop was to make the women of the village self-reliant so that they can earn a livelihood from managing waste. Ramanpreet Kaur from Ajit Singh Foundation and Navneeta from the Fashion Designing Department of the college were present as resource persons. Navneeta informed the women about various ways of decorating bags like painting, patch work and embroidery. Dr Meenakshi Duggal Mehta, in-charge of Unnat Bharat Team, thanked the participants including Balwinder Kaur, sarpanch of the village. Principal Ajay Sareen appreciated the team members and Environmental Education Programme Coordinator Dr Anjana Bhatia.

Lyallpur khalsa college

Navneet Kaur Virdi, a BTech CSE sixth semester student at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, has completed the prestigious NPTEL course on machine learning. Her performance has earned her a position among the top five per cent. Virdi has also excelled in Microsoft ‘Azure exam’ on Artificial Intelligence. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director, Academic Affairs, and Dr R S Deol, director, LKCTC, congratulated Virdi for her achievements in the field of technology.

St soldier group of institutions

The death anniversary of RC Chopra, Founder president of St Soldier Group of Institutions, was celebrated at the ashram for leprosy patients. On his death anniversary, Anil Chopra, Chairman, St Soldier Group; Sangeeta Chopra, vice-Chairperson, and Sunil Chopra, Chairman, Chopra Education Society, visited the ashram. On the occasion, Manjinder Singh, principal, St Soldier Intercollege, and the staff were present. Floral tributes were paid to the statue of RC Chopra. Puja was performed, after which langar was organised for the inmates of the ashram. Anil Chopra said his father had been always supported people with special needs.

