Campus notes: Teej festivities

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, celebrated the festival ‘Teej’ on Saturday. Folk songs, giddha, group dance and solo dance etc. were performed by the students. Principal Jasreen Kaur participated in this program as the chief guest. Addressing the students, she said that the college's celebration of the festival dedicated to daughters is a sign of respect for women and that the women’s contribution in every field is a matter of great pride for the society. Presenting the cultural programme, Ritka Dhillon, a student of the Department of Music, gave a presentation of folk song Mirza. While Sandeep and Rekha Rani of the non-teaching staff performed dance. Similarly, group dance and folk dance Giddha were presented by the college students. On the occasion, the college campus was decorated with Punjabi phulkaris and dupattas and stalls of kheer, malpude, pakodas and henna etc. were also set up. During the programme, the swing in multi color was the center of attraction.

Teej Celebrated with fervour

Teej was celebrated with great pomp at New St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Jalandhar. The students of the school presented a colourful programme on the occasion. They gave their beautiful presentation through Punjabi folk songs and folk dance. The students gave a message to uphold the dignity of Punjabi culture. The programme was presided over by the Director of the school, Sushma Handa, and she also gave medals to the winners. The title of Miss Punjaban was given to Piya of Class XII. In the junior and senior category, Aastha of Shastri House and Navjot of Nehru House got first position. Jasmine of Azad House, Dimple of Nehru House and Aaryanshi of Shastri House got second position. The consolation prizes were given to Khwish and Nitya.

Helping flood-hit people

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya in response to the devastating floods that have affected the state has stepped forward to provide essential relief material and support to the affected communities. Relief material containing various consumable items like rice, wheat, refined oil, sugar, tea, toothpaste, brush, combs and other important things for the flood victims were contributed by the college. College teachers as well as students under the leadership of Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi collaborated together for this contribution. She emphasised that in this time of crisis we should all understand our responsibilities and should stand together for the people who are facing major crisis in Punjab.

5-day Induction Programme

CT Group organised Aarambh 2023 - a comprehensive five-day induction ceremony to welcome and acclimate new students at both CT Group Shahpur and CT Group Maqsudan campuses. The programme was designed to help students become familiar with college culture, acquaint them with faculty, and give them insight into the courses offered. The induction ceremony saw an impressive turnout of fresh faces eager to embark on a transformative journey of learning and growth. Chairman CT Group Charanjit Singh Channi address offered wisdom and encouragement, motivating students to aim high and contribute to society. The event culminated with a lively bhangra performance, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the region and fostering unity among students. Dr Manbir Singh, Managing Director of CT Group, spoke about the college's achievements and the opportunities that the college provides to its students. He encouraged the students to take full advantage of the resources available to them and strive for excellence. He also congratulated the faculty for their hard work and dedication.

Simran secures first Position

Simran, a student of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, secured first position in the institution in the MA (Political Science) 4th semester results. She scored 1,141 (71.3%) marks out of 1600, Suman Bala secured 2nd position with 1135 marks. Principal Vinay Kumar, College Managing Committee president Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand congratulated the meritorious students.