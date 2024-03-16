City gets new RTO

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

Chief Minister’s Field Officer and Kapurthala Assistant Commissioner (General) has been posted as Jalandhar Regional Transport Officer (RTO) in place of Aditya Gupta, who has been on leave since last month.

Notably, the DC had already sent a letter to Aditya Gupta, who is also the Assistant Returning Officer, asking him to join duty as election-related work was getting affected.

The letter stated that the groundwork related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections had already started. The CEO, Punjab, was collecting the entire poll-related information through videoconferencing. The ARO was asked to join duty on March 12.

“I have already written in this regard. Gupta has not joined yet. Now, I will be formally writing to the government,” the DC said.

Before he went on leave, Gupta was posted as the Jalandhar RTO.

A senior official said several complaints were received regarding pendency of work at the RTO office leading to harassment of the public. After getting several complaints, Ravinder Singh Gill, RTO, Hoshiarpur, was given the charge as the RTO, Jalandhar.

Gill joined on March 5 and cleared over 8,000 pending approvals.

District Congress Committee workers had also protested in this regard two days ago over huge pendency of work at the RTO office.

“RTO name would be mentioned in the Limca Book of Records soon,” party workers said while taking a dig at the working of the office. Workers also burnt an effigy of the government. “Windows are closed and nobody is found inside office. Agents play a major role. Only they know when the office website will be open and that too happens late in the night. This is a vicious cycle,” said Rajinder Beri, president of the committee.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala