Civil Hospital grapples with shortage of staff

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 12

Nakodar Civil Hospital is facing a shortage of specialist doctors. Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Sanjiv Kumar said there are 14 posts of medical officers in 50-bed hospitals but the posts of surgeon, ENT specialists, radiologists, anaesthetist, pathologist, and two posts of medical officers are lying vacant. He said the Civil Surgeon has been informed about this situation. More than 500 outdoor patients come to the hospital daily for treatment which puts pressure on the existing staff.

The SMO said there are 77 sanctioned posts of medical and para-medical staff in the hospital of which 36 are lying vacant. Ten posts of staff nurses and 11 posts of class IV employees are vacant.

The SMO said a new scan machine is required and the scan expert has resigned from his post. The supply of medicines is also not regular and as per requirement.

Four employees of the hospital are working on deputation in other hospitals, he said, while adding that the hospital needs security staff.