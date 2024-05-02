CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan will hold a roadshow here tomorrow in support of AAP candidate from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. In view of the CM’s roadshow, heavy police force has been deployed in every corner of the city.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta, along with Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, SP (D) Sarabjit Rai, SP (Investigation) Gurpreet Singh, DSP Jaspreet Singh, ADC Anupam Kaler and SDM Jashanjeet Singh, took a round of the city. The SSP also held a high-level meeting with cops to discuss law and order in the city.

Meanwhile, the administration woke up from the slumber ahead of the CM’s visit to Phagwara. The stretch from Gol Chowk to Banga Road, which has been crying for repair since long, was being repaired today.

Similarly, non-functional street lights were also made operational on this route. The administration also removed illegal encroachments on the road.

Meanwhile, District Planning Board chairman Lalita Sikalani said the Chief Minister would go to Railway Road, Banga Road, Gandhi Chowk, Loha Mandi areas from Gol Chowk around 4 pm tomorrow to campaign in support of AAP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

Presence must in training sessions, polling staff told

Phillaur: District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has issued strict instructions to polling staff to ensure their presence at election training sessions scheduled for May 5 to facilitate them to perform their duty effectively for Jalandhar parliamentary constituency (SC). Aggarwal warned of legal consequences, including FIRs under Section 134 of the Representative of People Act, and departmental actions, against absentee staff. Stressing zero tolerance for absenteeism, the DEO urged poll staff to fulfil their duties diligently, citing it as a national service vital for bolstering democracy.

